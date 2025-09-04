US automaker unveils off-road concept vehicle with impressive features: 'Will be a huge winner'

While it's still a concept car, many drivers are eager for the real thing.

This popular electric SUV just got an upgrade — meet the Gravity X.

American automotive company Lucid Motors just unveiled its newest concept car: an off-road, electric SUV that combines luxury with practicality.

Joining the other next-gen cars unveiled at Monterey Car Week, a week-long car event in California for auto enthusiasts and car companies, Lucid's Gravity X (the "x" is pronounced cross) promises "450 miles of EPA-estimated range, 828 horsepower, and seating for you and six friends," wrote Tim Levin of InsideEVs.

Designed with off-roading in mind, the car features all-terrain tires, all-wheel drive, skid plates, tow hooks, roof racks, and a spacious trunk.

Driving an electric vehicle will save you a ton of money on fuel costs. There are a few factors in play, like where you live and how you charge, but EV drivers spend around "$485 per year, while the average for a gasoline-powered vehicle is $1,117," according to EnergySage.

EV drivers can bring their charging costs down even lower — like $0 — by installing home solar. For solar resources, EnergySage is a great place to start.

EVs are becoming more affordable, too. On average, electric vehicles cost just $5,800 more to purchase than their gas-powered counterparts, per Premium Autos Inc.

Applying federal tax credits can take up to $7,500 off the price tag. If you're eligible and interested, you're in luck — the IRS just extended the deadline to use the EV tax incentives. Don't miss out on thousands of dollars in savings — see your eligible EV options and make your next car an EV.

There's no doubt that EVs are better for your wallet, and they're better for the environment, too. While gas-powered cars spew several tons of planet-warming pollution each year, EVs produce no tailpipe pollution at all, making them far more climate-friendly. Despite production-related issues, such as lithium mining, EVs are still greener than their gas counterparts, and new technology is making production and recycling even more sustainable.

While the Gravity X is still a concept car, many drivers are eager for the real thing.

"I love my '22 Air GT, best car ever made, and felt no desire for an eventual trade-in on a Gravity until seeing the Gravity X just now," a commenter on InsideEVs said. "If they can bring Lucid's in-house skill for tuning on-road handling, traction, and ride control to the off-road world the Gravity X will be a huge winner!"

