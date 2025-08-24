Companies achieve first-of-its-kind breakthrough that could squeeze more power out of used EV batteries: 'Setting new standards'

By reclaiming materials from old products, we can reduce the need for new mining operations.

A new partnership has formed between two European companies to extract high-purity lithium hydroxide and other valuable materials from spent EV batteries, helping to support a circular economy and create new supply chain pathways.

Interesting Engineering explained that Syensqo's proprietary lithium-targeting solvent extractant and Cylib's hydrometallurgical process help the companies recover and purify lithium from shredded battery electrodes known as black mass.

This is done with a variety of different battery chemistries on a single operating line, which a press release describes as a first in the battery recycling industry.

"This collaboration with Syensqo demonstrates our commitment to working continuously with partners to develop new processes and expand our technological leadership in battery recycling," said Matthias Breidenbach, Vice President Commercial at Cylib, in the statement.

"By combining our innovative hydrometallurgical expertise with Syensqo's advanced solvent extraction technology, we are setting new standards for lithium recovery efficiency and purity."

New EV sales in the U.S. have increased 8.7% month-over-month and 10.1% year-over-year. This may be driven by consumers rushing to qualify for federal EV tax credits before they expire on September 30th of this year.

As more electric vehicles hit the roads, raw materials will be needed for battery production.

At the same time, strategies need to be in place to handle the recycling of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, which typically degrade after about eight to ten years, according to a study on ScienceDirect.

Syensqo and Cylib's optimized and efficient recycling process for EV batteries will help further the European Union's recycling objectives, which were set in place two years ago, according to the statement.

They require that recyclers recover 50% of the lithium content in battery waste by 2027, and no less than 80% by the end of 2031.

The market for EV battery recycling stood at $0.54 billion in 2024, but is projected to balloon to $23.72 billion by 2035.

Reducing the environmental impact of these components and the expected resource scarcity, particularly for lithium, cobalt, and nickel, are key factors for growth in the sector.

Recycled materials can often cost less than extracting more from the earth, and they help expand localized supply chains, enhance sustainability, and further reduce costs.

Companies like Porsche, Toyota, and BMW are working to recycle their old EV batteries to recover raw materials for production, while GE plans to give them a second life as grid-supporting energy storage systems.

Mining projects can impact habitats and biodiversity, while also polluting the soil and nearby waterways.

By reclaiming materials from old products, we can reduce the need for new mining operations and increase the circular economy, where waste becomes a new resource.

