Government agency updates list of EVs eligible for $7,500 tax credit: 'This is great news for consumers'

Only EVs that meet tougher standards for battery materials and assembly locations are eligible.

Drivers considering a new electric vehicle may want to check twice before heading to the dealership. Car and Driver reported that the Environmental Protection Agency just released an updated list of EVs that qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit — and it's a lot more selective than you might expect.

The latest list, updated for 2025 and 2026 models, reflects stricter sourcing rules that took effect on Jan. 1, 2024, under the Inflation Reduction Act. Only EVs that meet tougher standards for battery materials and assembly locations are eligible.

Popular new models such as the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y, and the Kia EV9 made the cut, helping drivers save thousands while making a more planet-friendly choice.

Here is the full list:

• 2025 Acura ZDX

• 2025 Cadillac Lyriq

• 2025 Cadillac Optiq

• 2026 Cadillac Vistiq

• 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV

• 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

• 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV

• 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

• 2025 Honda Prologue

• 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S

• 2026 Kia EV6

• 2026 Kia EV9

• 2025 Tesla Cybertruck

• 2025 Tesla Model 3

• 2025 Tesla Model Y

• 2025 Tesla Model X

Choosing an EV comes with a lot more perks than just tax savings. Drivers can slash fuel costs, enjoy quieter rides, and eliminate tailpipe pollution that harms air quality. Plus, EVs have fewer moving parts, which means lower maintenance bills over time — no oil changes necessary.

Even though EV production creates some pollution, experts say the overall benefits far outweigh the downsides. Research from MIT shows that, across its lifetime, an EV on the average U.S. power grid creates significantly less carbon pollution than a gas-powered car.

And compared to the 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels we dig up and burn every year, the minerals needed for EV batteries represent just a tiny fraction — and they can be recycled and reused.

"This is great news for consumers in the U.S. because it expands the choice of truly affordable EVs," said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.

The internet was quick to react to the updated list.

"I am two years into EV ownership, and it works extremely well for us. Great around town and great for vacation road trips," one Car and Driver commenter said.

Another joined in and added: "I love having my EV daily, it's a luxury car, I want to relax, I don't want to hear an engine, or feel shifts, or hear a motor. I want calm, serene and comfortable motoring for my commute."

With the potential for federal policy changes looming under the Trump administration, shoppers looking to make the leap to electric may want to act fast.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.