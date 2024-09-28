Research debunks biggest myth surrounding electric vehicle battery durability — here's what you need to know

"From the data available, however, it seems that fears about needing to replace an EV battery are statistically unwarranted."

Misinformation about the unreliability of electric vehicle batteries is one of the biggest roadblocks preventing car owners from switching from internal combustion engines. One report dispelled that myth as nothing more than a baseless claim.

What is the lifespan of EV batteries?

According to Autotrader, the difference in guarantees between ICEs and EVs offered by some of the largest automakers, including Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Stellantis, Toyota, and Volkswagen, is a telltale sign of the increased confidence these companies have in electric over gas.

The standard for new power train warranties is five years or 100,000 kilometers (62,000 miles) for gas-powered vehicles (whichever comes first) and five years or 160,000 kilometers (99,000 miles) for diesel-powered cars.

Meanwhile, EVs typically have an eight-year, 160,000-kilometer warranty for battery pack failure and degradation. Tesla has even extended it to 240,000 kilometers (149,000 miles), depending on the model.

Lithium-ion battery packs become less efficient over their lifespan, but should they drop below 25%-30% of their maximum operating capacity, manufacturers will replace them for free.

Autotrader then cited a study from the Eindhoven University of Technology that found that EVs with a range of 450 kilometers (280 miles) per charge could last 450,000 to 1.35 million kilometers (280,000-839,000 miles), outperforming their gas-powered counterparts.

It also pointed to research conducted by Recurrent Auto showing that the highest rate of EV battery replacements (13%) has come from first-generation models that have been on the road since at least 2015.

However, less than 1% of EVs that have been around since 2016 have needed a replacement, and the likelihood of needing to replace a battery decreases as technology continues to improve.

Granted, ICEs hold an advantage in the cost and convenience of replacing an engine. Prices for motors can go for as low as $4,000 and up to $10,000, according to J.D. Power, but used ones can often go for much cheaper. Gas engines can also be swapped or rebuilt without any additional prohibitive specifications.

Meanwhile, EV owners with expired warranties would have to buy another battery from the original automaker, which can go from $6,500 to $20,000, per Recurrent Auto. Luckily, these ​​out-of-pocket purchases are "extremely rare."

"From the data available, however, it seems that fears about needing to replace an EV battery are statistically unwarranted," Autotrader wrote.

Why is the lifespan of EV batteries important?

Concerns regarding the durability of battery packs, as well as other EV myths like range anxiety and performance in harsh weather conditions, are largely moot and should motivate consumers to pivot to this cleaner form of transportation.

After all, EVs don't produce any tailpipe emissions and can make up for their energy-intensive manufacturing process after 43,500 miles, or about six years, as explained by the Guardian.

"The more you drive an electric car, the better it gets," Transport & Environment's cars director Lucien Mathieu told the Guardian.

And with EVs getting cheaper to buy through rebates, more efficient, and cleaner to produce, it gives hope for a cooler and more sustainable future.

