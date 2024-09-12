4 more myths about EVs that are surprisingly not true

Myth No. 5: It's too hard to charge an EV

The claim: Charging your EV will be the bane of your existence, because it takes too long since chargers are too hard to find.

The truth: If you're set up to charge at home, you're probably good. In fact, those charging costs are much lower than you'd think — it's less than $15 to fully charge an average-size battery at home in almost every state. Plus, there are more and more options that let drivers sell unused charge back to the grid, which could make those costs even lower.

But the issues with public charging are a real and continuing headache for both manufacturers and owners. From "charger hogs" to non-EV drivers who block spaces to thieves stealing charging cables, there are plenty of challenges.

Meanwhile, public charging networks are rapidly expanding. There are almost twice as many now as there were just five years ago. And availability is growing even faster these days, with Tesla opening its vast Supercharger network to several non-Tesla brands.

And don't forget that charging is, net-net, saving you money — even with some waits and hassles. For example, one study showed that Tesla's Model Y cost $19,000 less to drive over five years compared to its nearest gas-powered rival, the BMW X3. In terms of charging vs. gas alone, EV drivers save over $100 a month on average.