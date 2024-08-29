4 of the biggest EV myths that you'll be glad to know are false

01. Myth No. 1: EVs won't take you far enough

The claim: This has been No. 1 in the anti-EV playbook since EVs came out, and it's why the first question many people still ask when considering an EV is, "What's the range?"

The truth: The average driver in the U.S. drives around 39.7 miles a day. And with many EV models now averaging between 250 and 500 miles on a full charge, being unable to reach your usual destination is not high on the list of things to worry about.

But — and this is why it's not a fully charged myth — Americans do love their road trips. The last thing people want to worry about on that long Thanksgiving ride home with tired kids is where to charge.

As EV ranges continue to increase, this will become less of a worry until, eventually, it's not a concern at all. The end of this decade may well see the top end of the range for some EVs nudging 800 miles, and researchers claim to have a 1,000-mile battery working in test conditions.

In the meantime, there are solutions to consider, like range-extenders, where a small onboard generator can help top up your battery on the go.