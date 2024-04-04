Scientists raise concerns about 'unseen negative effects' after examining zooplankton in Great Lakes: 'These systems are really complex'

"All of the things humans are doing to these systems … are creating a complex series of interactions that are going to influence big things that people care about."

The warming climate is negatively impacting all kinds of animal species, from the largest land mammals to the smallest water-borne organisms.

The latter is under the microscope in Lake Erie, where scientists are growing more concerned about what increasing temperatures are doing to zooplankton.

What's happening?

Ohio State University has detailed how analysis of zooplankton has shown that human-caused global heating is affecting the microorganisms' typical life cycle.

After studying the behavior of four different types of zooplankton populations in Lake Erie from 1995 to 2022, rising water temperatures and the presence of invasive species were found to be shifting the peak periods of zooplankton concentration by as much as three weeks in the summer.

Why is this concerning?

Zooplankton serve as a useful indicator of water quality, but they also play a crucial role in the food cycle of freshwater species. They can determine what types of algae thrive — which is an increasing concern as harmful algal blooms become more common — and provide a food source for fish.

But with water temperatures increasing and invasive species impacting the sensitive ecosystem, zooplankton patterns are being disrupted, and this can have wide-ranging implications.

"Warming is making natural events happen earlier, as we can see across basically all ecosystems," associate professor in evolution, ecology and organismal biology at Ohio State Jim Hood, who led the study, said. "These systems are really complex, and any disruption is likely to have unseen negative effects."

"It's not just climate change," Hood added. "All of the things humans are doing to these systems, like bringing in invasive species, are creating a complex series of interactions that are going to influence big things that people care about, like harmful algal blooms and fisheries."

What can be done?

More research is needed to determine how changing seasonal conditions affect zooplankton, which should provide further insight into ecological problems in freshwater environments.

But rising temperatures are a significant part of the problem in the shifting lifecycle of the microorganisms, so cutting pollution is essential to make a meaningful difference.

Gases like carbon dioxide and methane trap heat in the atmosphere, making thermometer readings creep upwards and increasing the chances of extreme weather conditions.

Vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, dirty fuel-reliant energy plants and industry, and agriculture all play a part in the release of toxic pollution.

With that in mind, investing in an electric car, making use of renewable energy, avoiding fast fashion, and eating more plant-based meals are some of the many ways to minimize our role in changing the climate for the better.

