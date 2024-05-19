Jeep to release its first all-electric model this fall with promising all-terrain feature — here's what we know

Jeep does not want to sacrifice speed when going electric.

The future of transportation is closer than we think. Yet another automotive brand, Jeep, has unveiled a new type of vehicle that pushes the electrification revolution forward.

Arriving in the U.S. this fall, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S is one of the three electric vehicles (EVs) that were featured in concept to audiences in September 2022.

Unlike Jeep siblings the Recon and Wrangler the Wagoneer S is positioned to be upscaled, prioritizing on-road performance and off-road capability.

Jeep, owned by multinational automotive corporation Stellantis, does not want to sacrifice speed when going electric. In a release on Green Car Report, Jeep claims the vehicle provides 600 hp and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, as well as "all-terrain management" for off-roading.

Recently, Jeep's EV efforts have centered in Europe through the Avenger EV. At the same time, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe has been the top-selling plug-in hybrid for consumers. With the U.S. Commercial Electric Vehicle Tax Credit in place, it has at times been priced lower than the non-hybrid counterparts.

According to the International Energy Agency, it is expected that more than one in five cars sold worldwide this year will be electric. According to Global EV Outlook, global electric car sales are set to reach around 17 million by the end of the year. In the first quarter of 2024, sales have grown by about 25% compared with the same period in 2023.

"The continued momentum behind electric cars is clear in our data, although it is stronger in some markets than others. Rather than tapering off, the global EV revolution appears to be gearing up for a new phase of growth," said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

While consumers have been reluctant to purchase an EV, due to high costs or concerns about the environmental impact of mining for the elements needed in battery production, federal incentives have made EVs more appealing to larger markets.

Thanks to legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act, would-be EV buyers now have the option to qualify for tax credits of as much as $7,500. In addition to more affordability, other players across the automotive industry are weighing in, such as Kia announcing an electric SUV geared for families, the EV9.

With cost savings for consumers and a reduction in air pollution compared to conventional vehicles, EVs are here to stay. Commenters on Green Car Reports were looking forward to Jeep's next offering.

"It appears to be significantly more aerodynamic than the Wrangler, which is a good sign," said one user.

"If they make them in sufficient quantities and sufficient quality they will appeal to a new market of potential EV drivers," added another.

