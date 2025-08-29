Tech enthusiast shares firsthand look at industry-redefining EV with 'unreal' design: 'Great car for the modern world'

"This is a car that you have to see in person to fully appreciate what this is all about."

It was the brand reboot that divided the internet when Jaguar revealed it last year — now the resulting car, the Type 00, is under the spotlight of online reviews.

A new video by GadgetsBoy, a popular tech and vehicle reviewer, takes viewers on a walkaround of the "spectacular" new car, framing its bold design choices as part of Jaguar's shift toward "zero emission and zero reset."

In the video, GadgetsBoy shows slim LED headlights, a brass-finished logo, and a striking French ultramarine blue paint revealed at Paris Fashion Week. He notes the car's low stance and minimalist lines — all adding up to create Jaguar's new identity.

"Honestly, this is a car that you have to see in person to fully appreciate what this is all about," he says. "... It's not a car that's copied at all. I think it just has its own unique look."

The Times reported the Type 00, as a concept car, isn't destined for showrooms but is a statement of Jaguar's "exuberant modernism" and a "foundation stone" for its next models, with the name itself referencing its zero-pollution powertrain and fresh starting point. Indeed, Jaguar has positioned the car as both a design vision and an environmental reset.

Inside the car, GadgetsBoy highlights butterfly-effect doors that open onto a cabin lined with brass accents, etched detailing, and a woven textile. A panoramic sunroof stretches to the rear, and a screen can be hidden or "summoned" on demand. The cockpit, he says, looks "very stylish."

The Type 00 sits on a new electric architecture that is expected to deliver about 478 miles of range under the WLTP standard. Charging specifications remain unconfirmed, though GadgetsBoy suggests the platform will use an 800-volt system for faster charging.

Electric vehicles offer key benefits for consumers, including no tailpipe pollution, low charging costs, and fewer routine maintenance needs such as oil changes. Unlike internal combustion engine vehicles, electric models run quietly and help cut carbon pollution in cities and neighborhoods.

While producing batteries requires mining minerals such as lithium, researchers note the clean energy transition will require about 30 million tons of minerals annually.

By comparison, 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels are mined each year — fuels that are burned once and cannot be reused. For drivers looking to make their next car an EV, the environmental benefits are clear.

Pairing EV ownership with home solar can stretch those savings further.

"Crazy how unreal this car looks," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Great car for the modern world."

GadgetBoy said: "Obviously, this is a concept car, and it gives us a glimpse into what we can expect when the GT version comes out in 2026. … Has it achieved what it aimed to achieve? I think absolutely."

