Jaguar releases never-before-seen images of controversial new concept vehicle — and the company's drastic rebrand has people buzzing

Jaguar has released the first images of its Type 00 concept car since its controversial rebrand, and opinions are divided.

The company offered a glimpse of its new electric concept vehicle at Miami Art Week, per CNN. The Type 00 has a long hood and a fastback profile, and the images also show the car sporting 23-inch alloy wheels. The car was launched in two neon colors — London Blue to represent its heritage, and Miami Pink in honor of the historic art deco region where the launch took place.

The bold new design is the first as part of Jaguar's aggressive rebrand in its attempts to appeal to a younger audience. This isn't the first time Jaguar has made waves this year. It previously committed to going fully electric by 2025, as per EV Magazine, which is a big move for a company that has a reputation for producing gas-guzzling luxury cars.

"This transition extends beyond the products Jaguar designs and engineers; it represents a reimagination of the entire brand," said the automaker, per CNN.









EVs are gaining in popularity globally, and there are now models available to suit every driver, from inexpensive daily commuters to luxury cars, and everything in between. Making your next car an EV is a great way to take advantage of the many benefits they offer, including cheaper fuel. A study conducted by Consumer Reports in 2020 found that, on average, EV drivers spend 60% less fueling their cars than drivers of gas-powered vehicles. Additionally, EVs are cheaper to maintain and repair, which together can save you lots of money on keeping your car running.

EVs are also much more environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles. They don't emit any harmful pollution from their tailpipes, so more EVs on the road means cleaner air. There has been some debate around the environmental impact of mining for elements involved in battery production, but a lot of the arguments against EVs are misleading. While electric vehicles are more emissions-intensive to produce, most of the pollution that comes from cars comes from driving them, so EVs are still the less environmentally harmful choice.

The new Jaguar concept vehicle has definitely raised a few eyebrows, and from discussion on the subreddit r/Jaguar, it's clear that opinions on the vehicle are divided.

"I love it, the road presence alone it is going to have is awesome," one person commented on a post sharing photos of the new concept car.

"I don't think anything in the car industry has ever made me so sad," wrote another.

