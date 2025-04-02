Jaguar sparks intense reactions with debut of futuristic concept car: 'That looks epic'

Following a logo rebranding controversy that sparked intense reactions without ever showing a vehicle, British carmaker Jaguar was back on social media recently to present its Type 00 EV concept in a recent video.

The closed-road reveal was staged in Paris, with actor Barry Keoghan emerging from the sleek, futuristic slice of electric automotive technology. As Jaguar noted, this is a non-production model, which only stands to exhibit potential technology for the brand's upcoming EV lines and, quite obviously, turn heads.

The low-slung and lengthy vehicle rolls up to the door amidst crowds of onlookers, with the glare from paparazzi flashbulbs sliding across the elegant French Ultramarine blue paint job.

Keoghan snags his jacket from an automatically retracting rear hatch while the camera pans at ground level to show off 23-inch wheels milled from solid aluminum, with the Jaguar monogram in the center.

Some commenters immediately shifted to criticizing the vehicle's design, with one quipping, "Minecraft car mods look like this," followed by another saying, "This exactly looks like my typical pencil sharpener."

Another user shrugged off the negativity to simply enjoy the futuristic flourishes, sharing, "This is iconic. It gives vibes of pre-war huge GT cars, and insanely tight shut lines are (hopefully) the future, as they give the body really clean lines!"

Concept cars like this are helpful in drawing attention to the potential of EVs, and even stirring controversy will help raise awareness of this more environmentally friendly mode of transport.

The electric vehicle market is worth around $784.2 billion worldwide and is expected to show a steady annual growth of 6% through 2029, according to Statista.

This is good news for the environment, as increased adoption of EVs means less planet-warming pollution. Not only are they more reliable and cheaper to run than their gas-guzzling counterparts, but they cause less pollution, running on electricity that can be renewably generated.

Jaguar is trying to revitalize its brand and lean into the future of electric cars with this promotional stunt while it prepares to launch an electric four-door GT to the consumer market by 2026, according to Electrek.

Some people are excited about the shift, with one sharing, "The old Jaguar was commercially dying, this new look and rebirth is amazing, keep up the good work and ignore the old school haters!"

"That looks EPIC!" one exclaimed, while another was a little more grounded in their commentary, adding that it's simply "Better looking than Cybertruck."

