New EV with game-changing technology drives like nothing else seen before — here are all the details

The innovative Italdesign company has developed a new concept electric vehicle called Quintessenza.

Although it's not made for general production, the future-forward design showcases promising new features like in-wheel motors, smartphone-based control, and immersive projections rich with navigational information.

As detailed by InsideEVs, this vehicle is one of the first to use the Sonic.1 in-wheel electric motors paired with high-performance brakes from Slovenia's Elaphe. Although these add 88 pounds to each wheel, there are surprising benefits from this technology.

The front motors are said to offer 300 kilowatts each, while the rear ones can hit 500, totaling 1,600 kilowatts of power (or 2,145 horsepower). According to the report, Italdesign estimates the car can accelerate from zero to 62 miles per hour in less than 2.2 seconds, which is just shy of Formula E specs.

This new motor tech also has 20 times faster independent wheel control than normal drivetrains, according to Elaphe, thereby increasing performance, safety, and comfort. Since most of that tech is located inside the wheels, plenty of room is left over for the car's battery. Currently, it houses a 150-kilowatt unit, which is said to offer 466 miles of range.

The in-wheel motors should also increase vehicle range by 20% and lower production costs by 20% through its more efficient and streamlined design, per Elaphe. Plus, the company says it offers 95% battery-to-wheel efficiency, improving on the 87-91% of standard EVs and eclipsing the 16-25% energy conversion from more polluting combustion engines.

Another futuristic feature on the Quintessenza is that the vehicle interface system is smartphone-based. Driving data including speed, turn signals, battery level, and more are displayed through this interface.

Onboard customizations can be updated through the user's smartphone, which means each new driver can bring their preferences along with them.

In a press release, Italdesign said the Quintessenza UX-UI concept envelops "passengers with a continuous projection that starts at the dashboard's central panel and extends to the side panels and the rear compartment keeps them informed about the vehicle location and destination."

Since the vehicle is designed as both a performance and utility vehicle with adjustable wheel clearance, there are fewer limits to where you can go. Whether on the street or off-road, the driver could get a realistic sensation of the driving conditions through a combination of vibroacoustic and vibrational feedback.

If the front-to-rear light-sensitive glass top doesn't immerse you enough in nature, you can park off-road, remove the rear canopy, drop the electric tailgate, and spin the rear two seats of this four-person vehicle around to appreciate your surroundings.

While this vehicle is just a concept, it highlights efficiency, utility, and the enjoyment of nature and the environment while using sustainable energy that reduces planet-warming pollution to speed it along.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.