BMW set to revolutionize EV range with new in-wheel motor: 'An exciting vision for the electric drive of the future'

The new design allows for a dual-rotor design that gives each wheel a separate motor.

BMW, in collaboration with German tech firm DeepDrive, is testing a new in-wheel motor that could redefine the efficiency and performance of electric vehicles, according to Interesting Engineering.

The new design, which shifts from the model of traditional motors in both gas-powered cars and EVs, allows for a dual-rotor design that gives each wheel a separate motor.

"DeepDrive's innovative concept more or less melds two electric motors into a single unit, creating an extremely compact drive that's energy-efficient and has a high torque density," BMW released in a statement.

Because the design moves away from the traditional, bulky motors, vehicle manufacturers have more flexibility in interior layouts, creating more space and inventive adaptability. This also allows manufacturers to test more efficiency for EVs.

Electric vehicles, which help reduce air pollution from reliance on traditional gas-powered cars and save drivers money on fuel, are increasingly popular. As of July 2024, there are approximately 3.3 million EVs on the road in the U.S.

EVs can go about an average of 250 miles on a single charge, according to the Credit Union of Southern California. This is less than the average of 350 miles per tank for gas-powered cars. However, it's hoped BMW and DeepDrive's innovation can boost the driving distance of EVs, which, in addition to the increasing number of available charging stations in the nation, will help reduce range anxiety among drivers.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

For years, cars couldn't sway too much from the tried and tested models we see on the roads, as even the slightest changes in aerodynamics could cost the range of the car, according to Road and Track.

However, the BMW and DeepDrive design is modular, which means the motor is broken down into smaller parts, allowing for more versatility in design. This also allows the motor design to be used in more vehicle types, including electric trucks, of which there are only 13,000 in the U.S., according to the Washington Post.

BMW is working hard to make highly efficient EVs. It partnered with Rimac Technology to ramp up production of electric batteries. It also introduced an EV prototype that could feature a range of 497 miles per charge. BMW is not stopping at cars, as it is also working on electric boats that practically float above the water.

"DeepDrive has developed an exciting vision for the electric drive of the future," said Karol Virsik, head of research vehicle concepts and technologies at the BMW Group.

BMW is testing the DeepDrive motors on prototype vehicles, evaluating the safety, durability, and efficiency of the in-wheel motors. If the results of testing are good, then the motors could go into mass production and help revolutionize the automotive industry, reported Interesting Engineering.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.