French car manufacturer announces stunningly powerful EV with head-turning design: 'Performance worthy of a supercar'

The Renault 5 Turbo from the 1980s is returning as an electric vehicle, InsideEVs reported.

Renault announced plans to build the 5 Turbo 3E, an electric super hatchback that channels the spirit of its famous ancestor. The new car packs over 500 horsepower into a compact frame thanks to two electric motors mounted in the rear wheels. That setup helps it sprint from zero to 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

The original R5 Turbo made its mark on rally stages around the world. Its modern descendant aims to prove that going electric doesn't mean sacrificing performance or personality.

The designers even included nods to the past, such as side vents that echo the original car's engine cooling ducts. One of these vents now hides the charging port.









This vehicle isn't just a concept car destined for a museum. Renault plans to put the 5 Turbo 3E into production, promising "performance worthy of a supercar or even a hypercar" in a practical package that makes everyday driving exciting.

The 5 Turbo 3E stands out for its wide body and distinctive wheel design. Drivers can expect modern touches, such as dual screens, blended with sporty elements that honor the car's racing heritage.

Some worry about the environmental impact of electric vehicle batteries, but even electric cars charged with electricity from the dirtiest power plants produce less pollution than traditional vehicles. And while battery production requires about 30 million tons of minerals annually, that's far less than the 16.5 billion tons of oil and gas we extract each year.

Want to get your hands on one? Renault expects to start production in 2026. Pricing hasn't been announced, but given the car's supercar-level performance, it's likely to carry a premium price tag. Still, the cost might be worth it for drivers seeking a blend of heritage and future tech.

