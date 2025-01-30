Startup unveils high-tech, all-electric trailer that could transform how you travel: 'A hassle-free way to live'

"Consumers have been stuck with the same RV experience for decades."

Recreational mobility startup Pebble has just announced the final production-intent design for its innovative all-electric Flow RV.

The company first stepped into the limelight in the summer of 2023, flush with $13.6 million in seed funding to kick-start the production of its flagship product, according to Electrek.

Founder Bingrui Yang, a former iPhone development lead at Apple, aimed to shake up the RV market with the Pebble Flow by modernizing and simplifying the experience for customers.

"Pebble was developed to create a hassle-free way to live, work and explore. Consumers have been stuck with the same RV experience for decades," as Yang shared during the Flow's 2023 announcement, per the report.

Since then, the company has been busy gathering feedback from a community of over 3,000 members, including "digital nomads," young families, retirees, and tech enthusiasts. Their real-world testing helped shape this production-intent design.

"This process has been about addressing the real challenges RVers face while incorporating thoughtful design and cutting-edge features," Yang said in a press release.

First and foremost, this RV trailer uses all-electric power. It has a 45 kilowatt-hour lithium ion phosphate battery, which supports L3 DC fast charging, L1/L2 AC charging, and 240V or 120V outlets.

Its optional 1.1 kilowatt solar array and regenerative braking can help extend its battery life for up to seven days of off-grid adventures. The exterior also has enhanced aerodynamics and a more streamlined appearance to reduce drag and increase efficiency.

While the RV itself is electric, you don't need to have an electric vehicle in order to tow it. However, you'd be doing the environment a service by opting for one that runs on more sustainable energy, instead of dirty fuels, while still costing less to operate.

The transportation sector already contributes 28% of planet-warming emissions in the U.S., with medium- to heavy-duty trucks making up a 23% chunk of that total number, per the Environmental Protection Agency. Electric or hydrogen fuel cell alternatives would help reduce that number.

Both the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning are more-than-capable EVs that meet the 6,800-pound towing capacity requirement.

Onboard perks include a removable induction stovetop, generous storage capacity, and advanced automation that can be controlled from a single tablet. There's also a large skylight, along with windows providing a 270-degree view from inside, helping bring you closer to nature.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to make these improvements to the design of our Pebble Flow, and this won't be all. We've intentionally made the Pebble Flow a software-defined vehicle. This allows us to implement new features and updates seamlessly through over-the-air updates," said chief technology officer Stefan Solyom.

The Pebble Flow starts at $109,500, with an upgrade option to the Magic Pack for $135,500 that includes a dual-motor drivetrain and advanced automation features. Production begins early this year, with deliveries expected as soon as spring 2025.

