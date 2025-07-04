Scientists make game-changing breakthrough that could solve key issue with electric vehicles: 'Potential to significantly increase'

EV adoption has been on the rise for years.

A new battery innovation by Korean researchers may be able to increase battery storage capacity by 10 times that of conventional lithium-ion versions, potentially eliminating range anxiety.

The research team is led by professor Soojin Park of Pohang University of Science and Technology, in collaboration with professor Jaegeon Ryu of Sogang University and others.

Most batteries rely on graphite-based anode materials that are known for long-term stability but fall short on energy capacity, according to a report by The Brighter Side of News.

In contrast, silicon can store nearly 10 times more lithium ions; however, it also suffers from volume expansion and contraction during charge and discharge cycles, swelling up to three times its original size.

This results in mechanical gaps between the electrode and the electrolyte materials, which can rapidly degrade battery performance.

The researchers explained that by employing an In Situ Interlocking Electrode-Electrolyte (IEE) system that forms covalent bonds between the two battery segments, they remain tightly connected like bricks with mortar and can handle intense mechanical stress.

Their IEE design provided long-term stability, while lithium-ion batteries lost capacity after just a few charge-discharge cycles. Additionally, its gravimetric energy density (per unit of mass) was 60% greater, while the volumetric energy was nearly twice that of lithium-ion versions.

"The research holds the potential to significantly increase the energy density of lithium-ion batteries through the incorporation of high-capacity anode materials, thereby extending the driving range of electric vehicles," professor Park said in the Brighter Side of News article.

"Silicon-based anode materials could potentially increase the driving range at least tenfold."

EV adoption has been on the rise for years, reaching 1.56 million units and accounting for 10% of all light-duty vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2024, according to data from the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Specifically, non-Tesla sales grew by 20% last year, although the beleaguered automaker lost 5% in sales, hampering overall market growth.

There has been some traction with solid-state batteries, which offer more energy density than lithium-ion batteries, but the technology remains costly and commercialization is still ongoing.

However, even traditional EV battery tech has been breaking range records, with the Chevy Silverado EV reaching 539 miles on a single charge.

Electric vehicles are helping to support clean energy over the dirty fuel alternatives that spew tailpipe pollution into the air.

They're also far more energy efficient, using up to 91% of the power from batteries and regenerative braking systems, while gas-guzzlers max out at around 25% energy efficiency.

EVs are cheaper to run as well, costing around $600 less each year on average than gas-powered vehicles.

Homeowners who charge up their EV at home can save even more by upgrading to a solar panel and battery system. With the help of services like EnergySage, they can compare installation quotes, get expert advice, and find the best clean-energy solutions to help increase energy independence.

