Major automaker delivers powerful blow to Tesla with stripped-down EV work truck: 'The longest range EV the outlet has ever tested'

This milestone signals a significant step forward for the future of EVs.

Chevrolet is breaking barriers with its latest electric work truck, which has set a new record for the longest distance covered on a single charge.

In an independent, real-world range test by Edmunds, the 2025 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck traveled 539 miles, exceeding its official EPA estimate of 492 miles.

According to InsideEVs, this makes it "the longest-range electric vehicle the outlet has ever tested," beating the previous record-holder, the GMC Sierra EV Denali, which clocked up 507 miles.

The truck owes its range to its large 205 kilowatt-hour battery pack, the same powerhouse found in other GM electric models like the Hummer EV. Unlike its luxury siblings, however, the Silverado EV Work Truck keeps things minimal: smaller wheels, no flashy tech, and a stripped-down interior, all of which help reduce weight and boost performance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book a demo drive with the hot American EV brand that keeps Elon Musk awake at night Looking for a Tesla alternative with all the style and none of the baggage? Rivian leads the field with its electric trucks and SUVs — and you can see what the hype is about at a dealer near you. From performance to comfort to battery range, Rivian's American-made R1T and R1S deliver a driving experience you won't find anywhere else. Book a free demo drive today to get behind the wheel and learn what you've been missing. Book a demo →

This milestone signals a significant step forward for the future of EVs, especially in terms of range anxiety. The fact that a full-size electric work truck can now exceed 500 miles on a single charge proves that EVs are not just city commuters anymore; they're becoming viable for long-distance driving, heavy-duty jobs, and commercial use.

While electric trucks like this aren't the most efficient — achieving about 2.2 miles per kWh compared to sleeker EVs like the Lucid Air that can achieve approximately 3.5 miles per kWh — the Silverado EV represents a notable step forward for lower-pollution transportation.

Drivers will benefit from quieter engines, lower fuel costs, and minimal maintenance (no oil changes required). Furthermore, unlike gas-powered vehicles, there's no tailpipe pollution.

While EV battery production does require mining for minerals, it's important to note that EVs become cleaner over time as the electric grid transitions to energy that isn't created by burning dirty fuels.

Pairing your EV with home solar can multiply savings by letting you charge your car with the sun. Services like EnergySage make comparing quotes easy, and it can save you up to $10,000 on solar installations.

For those considering the switch, understanding the right EV to match personal needs and lifestyle can be a key step in the transition.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.