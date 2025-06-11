College students build first-of-its-kind boat powered by futuristic tech: 'If a team of 25 students can do it, then the bigger companies can'

A group of Dutch students recently gave the shipping industry a glimpse of their new hydrogen-fueled boat, Tech Xplore reported.

Alternative fuels like hydrogen are an important step toward reducing pollution from dirty energy and preventing the worst impacts of human-caused climate change.

According to the World Economic Forum, the global shipping industry accounts for 2-3% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions every year.

The team will enter their liquid hydrogen-fueled foiling boat into the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge in July 2025. Foiling boats are propelled by their underwater wings, known as foils, which lift the hull above the water. This can be advantageous for speed and navigating rough waters.

The team's boat joins other innovations in sustainable boating technology. Electric boats and ferries can transport people and goods over the water without burning fossil fuels.

Clean hydrogen technology, like the Dutch students' boat, is set to be a major player in next-generation energy technology.

In response to the high pollution in the shipping industry, the International Maritime Organization has committed to the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or around 2050.

Decarbonizing the shipping sector by moving away from energy sources that release carbon dioxide can reduce heat-trapping pollution, reduce underwater noise for marine animals, and, according to a UC Berkeley report, could create 100,000 jobs in the United States alone.

The student team thinks that it's time for more sustainable aquatic shipping.

"And if a team of 25 students can do it, then the bigger companies can implement these sustainable changes as well in the maritime sector," said team leader Olivier Poelman.

By relying on hydrogen, specifically green hydrogen, the team's technology avoids the burning of fossil fuels.

In the renewable energy sphere, hydrogen is classified under many colors, denoting how environmentally friendly the production is.

Green hydrogen, made using electricity from clean, renewable energy sources like solar or wind, is the best for the environment. Blue hydrogen is made from burning fossil fuels while simultaneously using carbon capture technology.

Grey hydrogen, made from fossil fuels without carbon capture, accounts for around 95% of all hydrogen production.

According to Tech Xplore, the student team tries to use green hydrogen as much as possible, despite the prevalence of grey hydrogen.

On land, one of the best ways for individual consumers to take advantage of innovations in clean energy is to install solar panels. Not only will solar panels reduce your reliance on dirty energy sources like oil and gas, but they can also drastically reduce your energy bill.

If you're interested in getting solar, you can visit EnergySage for a no-cost quote comparison from vetted local solar installers.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.