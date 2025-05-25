Dangerous misinformation about Earth's energy supply sparks backlash: 'This is the dumbest thing I've read ... in a while'

Dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas are considered nonrenewable resources because once they're used up, they cannot be replaced within a human lifespan. Experts estimate that we will run out of fossil fuels by the end of the century, but in the meantime, they're leading to dangerous overheating of the planet and more extreme weather.

That's why it's important to differentiate between facts and misleading claims about dirty fuels, such as one a Reddit user made in the r/conspiracy subreddit. They believe oil and gas are, in fact, renewable, despite scientific evidence showing that's not the case.

"So why does everyone think 'fossil' fuels are not renewable. I mean they were made once they'll be made again," the original poster said.

Commenters were quick to point out the flaws in that statement, with one writing, "If you have 60 million years and billions of tons of pressure, sure, you can 'renew' them."

This geological timescale is why they're considered nonrenewable for practical purposes. However, clean energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower, and tidal energy are renewable because they utilize natural resources that are continuously replenished.

As a bonus, they also have lower or zero carbon footprints, contributing to a cleaner, safer environment. By reducing air pollution, clean energy benefits human health and communities worldwide — especially those who have been burdened by disproportionate impacts of dirty fuels and heavy industry.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book a demo drive with the hot American EV brand that's poised to overtake Tesla Looking for a Tesla alternative with all the style and none of the baggage? Rivian leads the field with its electric trucks and SUVs — and you can see what the hype is about at a dealer near you. From performance to comfort to battery range, Rivian's American-made R1T and R1S deliver a driving experience you won't find anywhere else. Book a free demo drive today to get behind the wheel and learn what you've been missing. Book a demo →

Clean energy is expanding rapidly, with wind and solar overtaking coal in electricity generation in the United States for the first time in 2024, according to an analysis from the clean energy think tank Ember.

The International Energy Agency's Electricity 2024 report forecasts that renewables will account for more than one-third of global electricity generation by the end of 2025. By 2026, the report predicts that renewables and nuclear are on track to displace global coal-fired production and account for nearly 50% of the world's electricity generation.

"While more progress is needed, and fast, these are very promising trends," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol in a statement.

The world's leading utility companies plan to invest nearly $116 billion annually through 2030 to scale clean energy technology, signaling the world is well on its way toward a more sustainable future. So, even if humans were around for several more million years to wait for oil reserves to replenish, we wouldn't have to worry about running out of energy even in this lifetime, thanks to the rapid growth of greener energy sources.

Redditors didn't hold back their opinions about the misinformation the OP was spreading.

"Holy s***…this is the dumbest thing I've read on reddit in a while," one user said.

"Because things that form over geologic timespans aren't renewable in a way that's relevant to us," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



