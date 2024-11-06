New company reveals the future of boating — and its flagship product looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

Foil.One's innovations are a marker in a global shift to finding sustainable solutions to modes of transportation on land and water.

A Finland-based company called Foil.One has just introduced its first product reported Electrek: a hydrofoil. Hydrofoils are watercrafts that work by using an underwater fin to lift the vessel up above water.

Foil.One's flagship hydrofoil, called the Pegasus, was created to provide a sustainable alternative to water travel. Instead of using boats that rely on gas and diesel, the hydrofoil is completely electric, per Electrek. The Pegasus is built with carbon fiber, which is used for Formula 1 cars, making it extremely lightweight yet sturdy, according to Electrek.

"Combining innovation and sustainability - an electric motor coupled with hydrofoils results in a clean, yet powerful, powertrain with zero direct emissions … embrace the future of boating that's as kind to the environment as it is exhilarating," states the company website.

Electric innovation, like swapping cars and boats to EVs and hydrofoils, is important in reducing the output of dirty air pollution. However, another important focus of Foil.One's Pegasus is how quiet it is, in turn, reducing noise pollution. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, noise pollution can disorient aquatic life by getting in the way of their communication and creating panic that causes aquatic animals to quickly flee their habitats.

While the Pegasus is priced at $151,355, which is a steep price for most people, making switches to electric products will save you money, with a clear example of this being EVs.

While EVs tend to be considered more expensive than other new cars, the prices are actually falling. Many automakers like Chevrolet and Nissan have low-priced EVs, and that is without including the thousands of dollars you can receive in tax credits from the purchase.

The Pegasus is currently available for pre-order, with payment packages that include the electric battery and charger, per Electrek.

