Honda unveils return of iconic model with features straight out of sci-fi: 'The ultimate … driving experience'

Honda has sparked excitement among automotive enthusiasts and those tired of the crossover SUV trend with its announcement that a sporty, hybrid version of its iconic Prelude will be hitting U.S. showrooms later this fall.

"We are thrilled to be bringing back such an iconic nameplate to the Honda lineup," Jessika Laudermilk, the assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, said in a press release. "The Prelude's return demonstrates our commitment to exciting, fun-to-drive vehicles and will help to accelerate our hybrid-electric sales in the years ahead."

Honda sold the original, gas-powered Prelude from 1978 through 2001 before discontinuing the model.

"Over the course of two decades, the Prelude solidified itself as a high-tech flagship sports coupe with impeccable driving dynamics and a suite of advanced performance technology," according to a 2020 retrospective appearing in MotorTrend. "Essentially, the Prelude was the most complex, state-of-the-art Honda short of the NSX."

Honda has built off this tradition with its first-ever electrified Prelude, which will use twin electric motors combined with a 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle direct injection gasoline engine.

In doing so, the company has sought to combine the efficiency and reliability of the Civic Hybrid with the sportiness of the Civic R, according to Honda's press release. Maybe even more so, the design resembles a Porsche 911 more than what people may think of when they imagine a hybrid car.

Combined, the hybrid system will deliver 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft. of torque.

In addition to being a throwback to the Prelude's sporty heritage, the new Prelude also will come packed with the cutting-edge bells and whistles one would expect from a modern hybrid. This includes Honda's new S+ Shift System, which is designed to emulate the feel of driving a classic manual transmission, an option for which the original Prelude was well-known.

"With the innovative new Honda S+ Shift system, Prelude delivers the ultimate electrified Honda driving experience with a responsive and engaging shifting simulation, featuring virtual rev-matched downshifts in S+ mode and enhanced engine sounds to increase driver feel and connection with the vehicle," Honda said.

While the 2026 Prelude will only be available in one trim, it will come packed with features including leather-trimmed front sports seats with three-way heating, an 8-speaker Bose Centerpoint premium sound system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9-inch HD touchscreen, per Honda.

Perhaps most importantly, the 2026 Prelude has stayed true to the sporty-yet-affordable reputation of its predecessors with an estimated MSRP of $42,000, according to Car and Driver.

Writing for The Verge, Thomas Ricker summed up the feelings of many when he said, "I need this car."

The new Prelude is representative of the stunning growth in the EV and hybrid marketplace, with automakers racing to expand available options. With everything from large pickup trucks to sporty coupes becoming widely available in more-efficient, electrified versions, there now is an EV or hybrid available to suit any use or taste.

As electrified vehicles have appealed to a wider demographic, it has helped to speed up the transition away from dirtier, gas-powered cars and toward cleaner hybrids and EVs.

