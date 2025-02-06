  • Business Business

Honda steers in new direction with its surprising plan to update future vehicles: '[Will] create flexibility'

It has already begun development testing in "real-world conditions."

by Drew Jones
Photo Credit: Honda

With the United States targeting 2050 to reach carbon neutral, many companies are investing in renewable energy, including car manufacturers establishing new electric vehicle lines.

Honda announced in January at the International Consumer Electronics Show that it's embarking on a transformative journey: the upcoming production of the all-electric Acura RSX, fully equipped with the ASIMO operating system and software package developed specifically for its electric cars. The Japanese manufacturer also unveiled two EV prototypes — the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon — at the tech event in Las Vegas. 

The Acura RSX, which will be produced at Honda's new EV factory in Ohio, is set to be the first EV to use the ASIMO system. It is expected to be completed in late 2025. Honda announced in a press release that it has already begun development testing in "real-world conditions." The company further discussed its EV Hub in Ohio that will "create flexibility" to produce internal combustion, hybrid and fully electric vehicles on the same manufacturing line. 

The company says it's prioritizing human-friendly and environmentally responsible manufacturing that will also maintain high-quality outputs for customers. 

One of the most compelling advantages of an EV is the potential for significant savings on routine maintenance and fuel. EV charging does cost less than gas-powered vehicles, and many have found that costs are much lower over the lifetime of the vehicle.

Choosing an EV eliminates tailpipe emissions, leading to improved air quality and a reduction in emissions from dirty fuel sources that contribute to the overheating of our planet. While concerns have been raised about the environmental impact of battery production, studies indicate that EVs maintain a net positive effect on the environment over its lifecycle.

By investing in EV technology and infrastructure, Honda is steering toward a more sustainable future.

