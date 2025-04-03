Honda announces serious improvements to one of its most popular EVs: 'Everything will be familiar'

"I've had my 24 Prologue for a couple of weeks coming from a Tesla Model Y."

According to InsideEVs, Honda has announced a new version of its Prologue electric vehicle, which increases the range of its predecessor while keeping an attainable price point.

The 2025 Prologue has an EPA-rated range of 308 miles, which is up 12 miles from the previous model. The all-wheel drive models have upgraded to 300 horsepower, and provide 355 lb.-ft. of torque. Charging speed still maxes out at 150 kW, though Honda has pledged that by 2030, their EVs will be able to access 100,000 fast chargers in North America, including Tesla Superchargers.

Electric vehicles are an upgrade from gas-powered cars. They're cheaper to run and maintain and skip the health issues that come with burning gas. A lot of drivers find the added torque makes them more fun to drive, too.

EVs are also pivotal in reducing atmospheric pollution from light-duty vehicle use. Manufacturing EVs has a slightly higher environmental footprint than gas cars, but that's made up for over a lifetime of using electricity instead of gas. The sooner we can get pollution down, the sooner we can ease up on catastrophic weather events.

Pricing for the 2025 Honda Prologue starts at $47,400, keeping it in line with its predecessor. Federal incentives can chip in $7,500 in tax credit, provided an act of Congress doesn't claw it back.

The community reaction to the new Prologue has been largely positive.

"I've had my 24 Prologue for a couple of weeks coming from a Tesla Model Y," said one reader. "The ride, fit and finish are classic Honda. Very solid, good quite cabin. This is a great EV for drivers coming from gas. Everything will be familiar."

"Basically a Chevy Blazer with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which GM no longer supports," said another. "Easily outselling the Chevy right now (which IMHO is a nicer looking car). Wonder if GM has figured out why yet ..."

