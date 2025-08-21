New Honda patent hints at ultra-cheap, 2-wheeled EV: 'The market is crying out for a product like this'

The model would likely offer a top speed of 50-55 miles per hour, making it suitable for city and suburban riding.

Honda recently released a series of new patent images for an affordable electric motorcycle, exciting riders around the world, Electrek reported.

The model is not yet in production, but the level of detail in the patent images signifies that the design is production-ready. "Honda could start prepping an assembly line for this thing tomorrow," Electrek wrote.

It would be a wise financial move and one that the market would be ready to embrace, Electrek argued. Around the world, more and more drivers are choosing to make the switch to an electric vehicle instead of a gas-powered one. This is largely due to volatile gas prices, increasingly affordable EVs, and improved charging accessibility around the world, as well as a desire to reduce pollutive emissions generated by burning fossil fuels.

"Electric is becoming the obvious next step," Electrek wrote. "The market is crying out for a product like this."

Motorcycles and two-wheeled transport are particularly popular in developing regions throughout Asia and Africa, where they offer a more affordable means of daily mobility than a four-wheeled vehicle. There are a couple of models of light commuter motorcycles that have already dominated the market, and Honda's new e-bike could be poised to win that market, Electrek argued.

"Imagine replacing the gas tank with a battery pack, swapping out the engine for a hub motor, and cutting fuel and maintenance costs almost to zero," they wrote.

There are no confirmed specs on the bike from Honda, but the design suggests a similar range to some other electric motorcycles. Electrek estimates that the model offers a top speed of 50-55 miles per hour, making it suitable for city and suburban riding.

The battery itself will be inside removable under-seat packs, allowing riders to carry it inside for easy at-home charging. For those with EVs — both cars and motorcycles — installing home solar panels to power your at-home charging is an excellent way to reduce your transit costs to near zero. (If you're interested in looking into solar quotes in your area, EnergySage is an easy, trusted, and free-to-use place to compare vetted installers.)

This motorcycle design could also be easily tweaked to comply with European rules and safety features, which would be another boon for the automaker, as many cities in Europe are already planning to ban diesel-fueled vehicles by 2035. And considering that Honda has stated goals to phase out combustion vehicles by the 2040s completely, this design couldn't have better timing.

Electrek described it as "exactly the kind of product that could move the needle, not just in emissions reductions or electrification goals, but in making EVs more accessible to millions of riders who need practical, affordable transportation today."

