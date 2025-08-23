Honda unveils new electric scooter model with impressive features: 'It's not flashy, but it's functional'

"Exactly what I have been waiting for."

Honda's sleek new electric scooter, the CUV e:, is hitting markets with style.

Its six-kilowatt motor means it can hit speeds of up to 52 miles per hour, a zippy pace for the local urban and suburban roads it's meant for, according to Electrek. The scooter sports three ride modes, keyless ignition, storage space, and other nifty features.

"It's not flashy, but it's functional, well-designed, and undeniably useful," wrote Electrek.

One of its most innovative and attractive qualities is the swappable battery pack, allowing riders to keep one on the scooter while the other is charging, meaning you're never stuck waiting for a charge.

Honda's website states that the Mobile Power Pack (MPP) could even be shared universally via "swapping stations on street-corner locations" and that "Honda developed the MPP while envisioning a future where people will enjoy their daily lives with clean and safe energy in abundant supply."

While some might find fault with the EV industry for the pollution it admittedly causes during the production of its parts and especially its batteries — which require mining of rare-earth metals — EVs ultimately create much less damage to the environment than a traditional gas vehicle.

Data from the International Energy Agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and oil giant British Petroleum showed that over 16.5 billion tons of oil, coal, and gas are mined every year for traditional gas-guzzling machines.

Another study from MIT showed that over a car's lifetime, a gas-powered one releases 350 grams of carbon pollution as opposed to an EV's 200, and if that EV were charged with solar panels, it would be at or near zero.

Using solar panels to charge an EV battery would also bring the price of charging a car down to at or near $0. A company like EnergySage makes installation easy by vetting local companies and saving people up to $10,000.

The CUV e: will start selling in Europe and possibly then the U.S., which would be welcome news to some Americans looking to switch to EVs.

"This is a scooter I would buy if it was available in the U.S. Exactly what I have been waiting for in terms of a quality manufacturer with local repair shops and enough speed to keep up with city traffic," said one commenter on Electrek.

Another echoed, "Come on Honda, bring us the electric Super Cub to the good 'ol USA and Canada!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



