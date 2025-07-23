Passenger shares candid review of US high-speed rail after traveling with dog: 'I'm not a fan of the tiny airplane aisles'

A video by a TikToker named Taylor, aka babytay (@tayloradelena), is going viral after she raves about traveling from Miami to Orlando on Brightline's new high-speed train with her pup, Frank.

In the video, Taylor says, "I love traveling with my dog, but I'm not a fan of the tiny airplane aisles…" — and praises Brightline as the better way home.

She films herself in Brightline's Premium lounge, enjoying unlimited snacks and wine on tap, before boarding the spacious train. Taylor notes the entire trip was seamless, from online ticketing to breezing through security in less than five minutes.

Taylor detailed that the train passengers only need to arrive 10 minutes early to board, compared to hours before an airport flight.

Moreover, her dog, Frank, was so comfortable that Taylor even caught him dreaming. At the end of the video, Taylor gave the experience a "20 out of 10."

Brightline's 235-mile route between Miami and Orlando takes roughly three and a half hours. The trains are designed for comfort and convenience: seats recline with extra legroom, every seat has Wi-Fi and power outlets, and premium tickets include free meals and lounge access.

Brightline President Patrick Goddard highlights the trains as an easy way to "be a steward of the environment" since each trip replaces many car rides.

Rail travel emits significantly less carbon dioxide per passenger-mile, about 12 pounds compared to 190 by car and 290 by plane, so each trainload of travelers helps improve air quality. Brightline's estimates indicate that it removes roughly 72,000 metric tons of CO2 and over three million cars from Florida highways annually.

With faster trips and fewer crowds, Brightline is making commuting easier and greener. By not having to drive or get up hours early for a flight, riders save time and stress, while enjoying scenic views instead of traffic jams.

Brightline's high-speed trains show how technology can cut commute times and car traffic while trimming pollution, leading to cleaner air for everyone.

In the comments, viewers are loving the review. One commenter wrote, "Ooh I wanna try this."

Another chimed in, "Going to do this as a New Yorker!"

