The Guggenheim Museum solves massive problem with solar panels on heritage buildings — and it could bring electrifying changes to other historic sites

Spain's Guggenheim Museum has solved a renewable energy problem for themselves, and the solution could have widespread effects across the space.

According to Ameya Paleja of Interesting Engineering, the iconic building in Bilbao, Spain, has figured out how to implement solar panels into its structure. While the museum was only constructed in 1997, its unique metallic outer structure presented a number of challenges for the implementation of solar panels in terms of their intrusiveness for patrons.

Fortunately, the museum implemented them on wide roof spaces that are not visible to visitors. It also used panels that match the color and aesthetic of the ribbon-like outer structure, allowing them to blend in. The museum aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2030, and the 80-kilowatt-hour system will go a long way to helping them achieve that goal.

The versatility of the panels and the ability to fit the technology onto a non-traditional structure bodes well for further implementation of renewable technology on older or more unique buildings.

As Paleja notes, "one encounters a roadblock when it comes to historic buildings. Adopting greener methods is the need of the hour, but installing technology like solar panels destroys the aesthetics of the building and conservation efforts over many centuries."

However, newer forms of solar technology, like the vertical panels recently developed in Norway, could help to address those challenges. And with panels taking on more unique forms and coming in a variety of styles and colors, it will be easier than ever to implement them discreetly and effectively in a multitude of places.

Solar energy is booming across the globe, both on the large and small scale. It's more affordable than ever, with tools to save on installation and savings on your annual energy bill. For more information on how to install solar panels, check out our guide.

