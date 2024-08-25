This innovative tool can save you thousands on new solar panels — and it's free to use

Going solar is one of the best ways to make a dent in your electric bills, but many people aren't sure which installers to trust — or how to get the best deals. One innovative tool from EnergySage is helping to solve this issue, and the best part is that it is free to use.

The scoop

If you are ready to begin using solar, EnergySage's online marketplace is basically Expedia for panels. After you enter your ZIP code, you are led through a series of straightforward questions that the tool then uses to connect you with personalized quotes from top installers.

The free service, which can be completed 100% online without the need for phone calls, empowers people to make the best decisions for their situation.

President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down in a recent interview that EnergySage has saved homeowners over $100 million on home energy projects, with the average household spending around 20% less.

"We don't require a phone number, so you don't get bombarded with sales calls. Instead, you message with installers right on our platform," Hadlow said. "Our expert analysts and researchers developed a unique rating system that helps you understand the quality of solar panels and inverters, giving you confidence in the systems you are being quoted."

How it's helping

Installing solar panels is a proven way to reduce your electric bills, generally shaving up to $1,500 off the annual tally. However, the benefits go beyond the financial perks.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Whereas dirty fuels such as gas, coal, and oil release planet-warming pollution when burned, solar panels don't generate heat-trapping gases when they convert sunlight into electricity. This makes panels a smart investment in the future health of your family and the planet.

According to the U.N. Environment Programme, the "greatest environmental threat to public health globally" is air pollution, which leads to approximately 7 million premature deaths annually.

While some renters may not be eligible to install their own panels, they may be able to join the clean energy movement by signing up for community solar. Other ways to reduce harmful pollution (and those electric bills) include adopting energy-efficient appliances.

What everyone's saying

It is common to hear stories of people thrilled with their transitions to solar. One Washington resident shared with The Cool Down how the panels have improved their home's climate resilience, helping to keep the power on during grid outages.

"I live in a rural area which has power outages in the winter," Jenny V. said. "Solar is great year round, and the battery functions as backup, prioritizing convenience over cost savings."

In the interview with The Cool Down, Hadlow also encouraged people to read the 1,000-plus reviews about EnergySage, explaining how it always brightens his day to see how the platform has made a meaningful difference for so many people.

"After a great experience of seamless project proposal process and engagement … we continue to see high quality staff with deep knowledge and customer service care from [EnergySage]," one reviewer said of the marketplace.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.