A startup just deployed the world's largest vertical rooftop solar system in a matter of days — here's how it's different

The world's largest vertical rooftop solar energy system was just unveiled in Norway — and the innovative startup behind the installation is using the notable moment to highlight the perks of vertical solar panels.

Norwegian solar startup Over Easy Solar installed a whopping 1,242 vertical solar panels at Ullevaal Stadion, a soccer stadium in Norway, according to Interesting Engineering. The collection of rooftop solar panels can generate 219,000 kilowatt-hours of solar energy per year.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. home uses about 899 kilowatt-hours of solar energy per month, or 10,791 kWh of solar energy per year.

Over Easy Solar notably installed vertical solar panels at the stadium, which require less space than the conventional horizontal solar panels you often see on residential homes. Vertical solar panels are also easier to install than horizontal panels, requiring less intensive infrastructure to secure the network of panels.

Unlike other solar installations, which take months to get up and running due to complex infrastructure, this vertical solar installation was completed in a matter of days.

The vertical panels used by Over Easy Solar are also remarkably light, weighing just 11 kilograms — or about 24 pounds — per square meter. These perks mean more vertical panels can be installed in the same space as horizontal panels, allowing for increased energy collection.

"Analysis from Over Easy Solar's pilot projects demonstrates that vertical solar panels can achieve more than 20-30% higher specific yield than traditional flat roof solutions," the startup said in a press release.

Over Easy Solar reports vertical solar panels also have increased performance during winter due to less snow coverage and increased production from snow cover reflecting the sun's rays.

Solar panels, including installations on this scale, can help lower the cost of energy for residential homeowners and businesses alike. Solar panels also curb the use of dirty energy sources, helping to reduce planet-warming pollution.

Though the installation marks a huge milestone in solar energy, Over Easy Solar hopes its accomplishment is short-lived. The company said in a release: "We're proud to present this as the largest vertical rooftop project in the world to date, but we are also certain that the record will not last long."

