  • Tech Tech

China constructs world's first dual-tower solar thermal plant — and it will help generate nearly 2 billion kWh annually

The design of the new power plant uses molten salt.

by Laurelle Stelle
The design of the new power plant uses molten salt.

Photo Credit: China Three Gorges Corporation

An incredible sight has overtaken a field near Guazhou County in China's Gansu Province: almost 30,000 moving mirrors pointed at two huge central towers. This is China's new dual-tower solar thermal plant, Interesting Engineering reports.

Solar panels that convert sunlight into electricity are becoming a familiar sight all over the world. Solar thermal energy is a little different.

Instead of using solar panels, this new plant uses its thousands of mirrors — each reflecting up to 94% of the light that hits them — to focus a huge amount of sunlight onto the relatively small area of the towers, Interesting Engineering explains. That produces an incredible amount of heat — so much that similar solar-gathering methods can be used for smelting.

Like coal-fired and nuclear power plants, the solar thermal power plant uses the heat to turn water into steam. The rising steam then turns turbines, which generate electricity.

The solar thermal plant also contains a huge amount of molten salt, which stores heat like a battery stores electricity. When the sun is no longer out, the heat from the salt continues to make steam — meaning this is solar power that can run 24/7.

To maximize the amount of sunlight gathered, the mirrors around the towers move, tracking the sun across the sky. In the morning, most of the mirrors point at the eastern tower; in the afternoon, some switch to the western tower.

Watch now: World-famous climber shares how he teaches his baby daughter to compost

"The mirrors in the overlapping area can be utilized by either tower. This configuration is expected to enhance efficiency by 24%," plant project manager Wen Jianghong told China Global Television Network, per Interesting Engineering.

The design could even be expanded to add more towers and further improve efficiency, China claims.

According to CGTN, the Guazhou towers will be part of a complex of several clean energy plants, including wind, solar, and thermal, Interesting Engineering reports. Together, they're expected to produce 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.

These methods of generating energy aren't just efficient and affordable; they also avoid polluting the air with toxic and heat-trapping chemicals. The complex will prevent about 1.7 million tons of carbon pollution, Interesting Engineering reports. This is in support of the Chinese government's stated goal to construct 1,200 gigawatts of less polluting energy capacity by 2030.

This isn't China's only solar tower, as it also recently broke ground on what is expected to be the world's largest solar tower by capacity.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x