Startup founders push the envelope with state-of-the-art camping trailer — and it's hauled by an electric tricycle

The T1 camper is on track to be available in spring 2025.

The electric van and RV company Grounded is making camping and adventuring more accessible than ever with its new electric tricycle micro-camper.

Grounded is a startup specializing in electric recreational vehicles that aims to help people explore the planet without harming it. The brand made waves with its Class B+ camper van, the BrightDrop/GM-based G2. The van is an electric motorhome with 250 miles of range, creating a new way for green campers to travel.

According to New Atlas, Grounded's newest product is a smart micro-camper pulled by an electric tricycle. The T1 e-trike micro-camper offers a complete camping experience without dirty energy.

The live-in camper includes a full-width double bed that turns into a two-person dining area with an L-shaped sofa. With a ceiling height of over 6 feet, 6 inches, it's spacious enough for most adults to stand up. The kitchenette includes an induction cooker, fridge, and sink. People can also opt to add a dry flush toilet and outdoor shower.

Windows on every wall give you wonderful views, and fancy French doors make it stylish. Roof-mounted solar panels easily allow you to charge the tricycle and other appliances. With these amenities, it's perfect for a weekend in nature.

But the most impressive part of this micro-camper is the bike hauling it. Grounded collaborated with Civilized Cycles to pair the trailer with a bike that can go the distance. Civilized Cycles' Semi-Trike is bigger than your average tricycle. It acts like a tractor-trailer and has over 150 miles of range.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Bicycle camping trailers and e-bike campers are excellent electric alternatives to RVs. However, they don't offer the comfy space and freedom of the T1.

This micro-camper is one of many Grounded products that can revolutionize camping and nature outings. Traditional RVs, campers, and trailers require a lot of gas. They also require substantial maintenance.

Rather than break the bank at the gas station, people can save money and enjoy The Great Outdoors with the T1. The electric tricycle and easy-to-tow camper don't need any gas. They don't make loud engine sounds or leave a cloud of tailpipe pollution in your wake. You can enjoy a quiet, affordable journey while being kinder to the planet.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

According to the Department of Energy, we use about 13 million barrels of oil daily to fuel personal vehicles. The average vehicle creates 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Harmful vehicle pollution is substantial, so Grounded's innovative alternatives can majorly help the environment.









Camping is a delightful way to enjoy nature. But the journey to get there can hurt the very environment you want to admire. Grounded's T1 camper is on track to be available in spring 2025, helping travelers explore the world while caring for it.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.