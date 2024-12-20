Camper vents frustrations after encountering concerning trend in protected parks: 'People are getting bolder and bolder'

"All we can do is to teach our kids better."

Camping used to be a blissful way to escape crowds, spend time in nature, and reconnect with oneself or loved ones.

But as one camper pointed out in a viral Reddit post to r/camping, "People are getting bolder and bolder when it comes to breaking camp rules."

In the post, the camper explained how others ruin the camping experience by walking through sites, overcrowding campsites, and ignoring quiet hours. So, they reserved a three-mile hike-in site at a state park to avoid these disturbances common at drive-in campsites.

However, another group of campers broke the rules by vandalizing gates and trails, driving through the site after midnight, and making lots of noise. Park rangers kicked the group out of the park and banned them from all state parks. The rangers apologized to the responsible camper and offered a free stay next time.

"Are even these walk/hike-in campsites in jeopardy of being overrun with terrible behavior and breaking camp rules?" asked the original poster.

Unfortunately, this type of behavior has become widespread in national, state, and local parks worldwide.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Disturbing trends out in the wild have emerged, such as people littering at campsites, hosting disastrous parties in nature, and leaving unnatural decorations on trails.

When you take a camping trip, ensure your travels are good for your soul and the planet. Responsible vacationing outdoors involves cleaning up your messes, respecting all of nature's inhabitants, and leaving no trace.

Fellow campers on Reddit were disgusted by how people are breaking campground rules and disrespecting parks in our planet's most beautiful places.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Someone who has worked in campgrounds for 20 years shared, "I've never been treated so poorly or seen such blatant disregard for others, property, or rules in my life."

"I just don't go to campgrounds anymore," someone else wrote in the comments.

"All we can do is to teach our kids better," another Redditor commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.