Bike manufacturer announces major upgrade to America's top-selling cargo e-bike — and the price is staying the same

E-bike maker Lectric said it has improved on the formula that made last year's XPedition the top-selling cargo e-bike in America, per reports by New Atlas.

Even with inflation, the price point hasn't budged, making the e-bike a great deal.

New Atlas detailed the unveiling of the XPedition 2.0, which retails at a starting price of $1,399. A bunch of the impressive features of the XPedition are back in the newest version. That includes a maximum load capacity of 450 pounds and a 750-W M24 hub motor that provides pedal assist up to 28 miles per hour.

Among what's new in 2.0 is a redesigned aluminum frame that includes updated tubing and an extended wheelbase. Other new features include a torque sensor, LCD screen, and a dual-spring suspension front fork.

"Even in a year when many ebike prices have gone up, we're delivering significant upgrades without increasing the price – something we believe will only amplify the continued success of this ebike," Lectric CEO Levi Conlow told New Atlas.

As far as range, the bike comes with a standard 60-mile range. Two long-range versions are also available for an extra cost. These versions offer ranges all the way up to a robust 170-mile runway without charging.

Your cargo on those trips could even safely include your kids. The bike has undergone safety tests, including extra child passenger safety tests.

The XPedition 2.0 provides an appealing option for drivers looking to either reduce their time in the car or transition to an e-bike exclusively. The range available and the serious amount of cargo you can bring make the e-bike very appealing.

Overall, e-bikes offer all kinds of savings for riders. After switching to an e-bike, you won't have to pay for gas, saving you money down the line. You will also save time in traffic and even help save the planet. According to the Environmental Law and Policy Center, even after considering the manufacturing footprint of e-bikes, an e-bike rider is responsible for 93% less climate impact than a gas-powered vehicle per mile.

The XPedition 2.0's high-range options should ease many cases of range anxiety, but companies are looking to add options for riders to charge remotely in outdoor stations.

Additionally, companies are developing safer battery options to address fears of rare e-bike fires that can lead to bans in storage.

Commenters on New Atlas were excited about the upcoming release of the XPedition 2.0, which is currently available for pre-order.

"That's a very attractive price point!" wrote one user.

"Those long-range versions could keep a bike running for an entire 12-hour day of deliveries," another user pointed out.

"Don't know whether the cyclist would last that long," commented one user.

