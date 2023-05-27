The RVs of the future are here — and they use free, off-the-grid energy powered by a surprising piece of technology

Being tied to the power grid doesn’t have to be part of your road trip.

You’ve been dreaming of hitting the open road in your RV, but you’re worried about the cost of fuel to power the RV’s functions on arrival. You also might’ve heard that you could run your RV’s functions entirely on solar panels, but you’re unsure if it’s possible.

Luckily, thanks to constant innovation in the solar tech space, it is possible to run your RV accessories on solar panels, and it’s becoming more and more popular. Here’s what you need to know about powering your RV with solar.

What are the benefits of installing solar on your RV?

Solar panels can be an excellent way to power your RV’s appliances. Solar panels can generate enough power to run your RV’s lights, refrigerator, and other electronics.

Perhaps the main benefit of putting solar panels on your RV is to gain freedom from the grid. Firing up all your appliances anywhere you go can make your road trip memorable.

It’s also nice to not have to worry about running out of fuel or stopping to refuel as frequently.

Are there any solar-powered RVs?

Yes, there are solar-powered RVs available on the market. RV manufacturers now offer RVs with solar power, and aftermarket solar kits are also available that you can install on your existing RV.

The RV manufacturer Bowlus recently announced the production of the “world’s first production all-electric RV,” the Bowlus Volterra travel trailer, which can allow travelers freedom from the grid upon arrival at a destination. Due to its addition of 480 watts of solar power, you can charge your RV while you camp, hike, or drive.

While this might be the only widely available all-electric RV trailer, other brands offer models with solar panel attachments. The Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite, Nano, and Remote travel trailers, for example, provide solar attachments for their roofs (with 200 watts of power, according to the brochure) that’ll allow you to charge your appliances without needing the grid.

The tech company Anker has recently released its line of solar panels designed perfectly for use with RVs. The foldable and waterproof Anker 531 solar panels (each providing 200 watts) can be hooked up five at a time to an Anker PowerHouse 767 and were created to allow you to light, heat, and power functions easily.

More than 11 million households across the U.S. have RVs, and solar panels are getting cheaper. It’ll soon be incredibly easy and affordable to power your trip with clean, abundant solar energy.

