Homeowner shares honest review after switching to next-gen lawn mower: 'I've been using this for the last couple years...'

"Still going strong and so easy to deal with."

by Jeremiah Budin
Photo Credit: iStock

Gas-powered yard equipment like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and weed trimmers are some of the most intensely polluting products you can buy. While electric alternatives now exist, many people think they don't have enough power to get the job done.

One product reviewer set out to dispel that myth by reviewing his own battery-powered mower, the Skil PWRCore 40.

"I've been using this for the last couple years and I've never had any problem with it," YoloReviews (@yoloreviews) began

YoloReviews also explained the battery for the Skil mower is compatible with other battery-powered Skil machinery, such as the leaf blower and the string trimmer, "[allowing] you to use it as a multifunction battery with other Skil landscaping tools."

He then started up the mower and showed that "it can cut through this longer grass just fine." He also reported he has never run out of battery while cutting his lawn, and that the mower is quiet, very lightweight, and easy to maneuver. 

"I love this lawn mower still going strong and so easy to deal with vs gas," he concluded in a response to a commenter.

The major difference between electric lawn mowers and gas-powered ones is the amount of pollution they produce. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, using a gas-powered lawn mower for one hour produces an amount of air pollution equivalent to driving a car for 350 miles. Electric mowers, conversely, produce no air pollution (in addition to being quieter, lighter, and easy to use).

While gas-powered yard equipment certainly still has its devotees, people who have actually tried out the electric alternatives come to a pretty clear consensus: Electric is the way to go, both for ease-of-use and for the health of the environment and other people.

