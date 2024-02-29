An increasingly popular house-cooling technique is actually thousands of years old — here’s how it works

The modern variation was developed in Germany in the 1960s and has developed into a $1.8 billion industry, with even more growth expected.

One of the most straightforward ways to integrate nature into a human-made building is with a green roof — a roof that has a layer of plants growing on top.

While it might sound like something out of a fantasy film, green roofs are growing in popularity, according to Inhabitat, and they have many benefits, especially for anyone living in a hot climate.

Many people worldwide live in heat islands, areas where all the pavement and roof materials around them capture sunlight and radiate it as heat. Plants do the opposite, actively cooling their surroundings — and the thicker the plant growth, the stronger that effect becomes.

That’s why so many cities are trying to incorporate more green spaces to break up their heat islands and bring the temperature down.

As Inhabitat explained, this method has been used to cool houses for thousands of years. In fact, it predates houses; the first green roofs covered caves.

The modern variation was developed in Germany in the 1960s and has developed into a $1.8 billion industry, with even more growth expected.

The exact cooling power of a green roof depends on the location, weather, and type of roof. But in the right circumstances, they can provide up to a 72% reduction in the amount of heat entering through the roof, Inhabitat said.

There are other benefits, too. When a storm hits, green roofs slow down the rainwater, which reduces erosion and helps give the moisture time to soak in instead of flooding. Meanwhile, the vegetation can become a home to birds and beneficial insects like butterflies — plus, it’s gorgeous.

Installing a green roof is slightly more complicated than just throwing soil and seeds on top of your house, as Inhabitat noted. You need an existing roof, over which you add a membrane layer that protects it from water and plant roots. Then, there’s a drainage layer, usually gravel or a composite material, followed by cloth that helps separate the drainage from the dirt above it. Finally, homeowners can add soil and start planting.

What you can plant depends on the depth of the soil used and the amount of rainfall you’ll receive, but possibilities recommended by Inhabitat include sedum, chives, and delosperma. Keep in mind that the roof has to support the weight of all that dirt, including when it gets wet, so how much you can add depends on the strength of the building.

Green roofs aren’t for everyone since cooling a home in an already-cold area will just raise the heating bill. But for hot climates, they’re an exciting choice, adding beauty and variety to a growing number of neighborhoods.

