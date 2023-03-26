This unbelievable ‘float home’ is able to rest weightlessly on water thanks to a seriously underused building material

The home nestles in among its neighbors and the surrounding historical town and blends effortlessly with the natural world.

Form, function, or friendly to the earth — which would you choose if you were to build a house today?

Before you answer, let us give you some inspo: a modern Dutch home that proves you can, in fact, have it all.

When a client approached Studio RAP, they had a pretty big request. The soon-to-be homeowner wanted a dwelling that was sustainable, attractive, and floatable.

That’s right, floatable. This unique home would be built to float on a canal in the historic town of Leiden, Netherlands.

Studio RAP was up for the task of creating a modern home that would blend with its historical surroundings, would meet the needs of all four seasons, and would have a minimal environmental impact. The home they designed is truly exceptional.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Dubbed “The Float,” the floating home was built from a modular design creating a sleek and modern appearance. Wood was used throughout the home with exposed timber that appears warm in the natural sunlight.

The outside of the home was clad with high-density dark cork, a sustainable and modern material that blends comfortably with its surroundings while keeping its modern and unique personality.

Inside, low-density cork was used as a natural insulator. Cork is naturally water resistant, reduces noise, and is great for temperature regulation.

The layers of high-density outer cork and low-density interior cork were joined with a cork-based mortar layer. Cork is an all-natural, sustainable, plant-based material making it an aesthetic, responsible, and practical option for home design.

The home nestles in among its neighbors and the surrounding historical town and blends effortlessly with the natural world. Not only does its natural construction pay homage to the earth’s textures, but the homeowners opted for a rooftop green space and hanging plants throughout.

Floating home, hanging gardens, and an inspiring design that proves you don’t need to choose between form, function, and friendly eco-impact: Does it get any better?

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.