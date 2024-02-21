Company breaks ground on game-changing technology that turns waste into energy: ‘It’s just such a win’

“We have taken another large step forward, driving progress towards a more sustainable and economically viable future.”

It appears we are one step closer to the large-scale adoption of green hydrogen thanks to one company’s game-changing technology that repurposes metal waste.

Fuel Cell Works reported that GenHydro broke ground on Dec. 6 for a pilot project that will bring renewable electricity to Burle Business Park, which is located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and has more than 40 commercial and industrial tenants.

“Today marks a significant milestone for GenHydro and the advancement of renewable energy. We have taken another large step forward, driving progress towards a more sustainable and economically viable future,” GenHydro founder and CEO Eric Schraud said in a statement.

To generate the fuel from its GenHydro GH-1 Reactor, GenHydro says that it uses a chemical promoter, high pressure, and high heat. This frees hydrogen gas from “micron-sized particles” of aluminum waste, which will be provided by partner Evergreen Alumina.

“To use things that already exist and otherwise would have filled landfills, it’s just such a win,” Burle Business Park senior vice president Althea Ramsay Carrigan said in a statement published by Fuel Cell Works.

Steam that is left over from the process is then recycled to continue the pollution-free reaction.

Governments around the world have already begun ramping up their clean-energy grids with great success, with solar and wind power rightfully receiving a significant amount of attention.

As the Columbia Climate School detailed, though, “most experts” believe that green hydrogen will be an essential tool in limiting the rise of global temperatures by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels.

Getting there hasn’t come without its challenges. Even though hydrogen is abundant in the universe, the process of separating it from other elements on Earth can be energy-intensive.

A study published by ScienceDirect noted that researchers have been increasingly dedicating themselves to bringing green hydrogen to market over the past 20 years.

There have been promising signs of late, including in October, when an energy project in Florida succeeded in producing clean hydrogen. Test flights have also occurred with the fuel.

GenHydro believes that its technology will make green hydrogen widely available at a “groundbreaking low cost,” helping multiple industries transition to clean energy.

In December, the company also announced that it was partnering with Green Fig Power Solutions, which intends to use GenHydro’s technology at various sites under development.

