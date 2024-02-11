  • Business Business

Power grid operator announces record-breaking milestone that could change the trajectory of energy: ‘[It] will contribute … to our country’s energy security’

“The initiatives we are taking for this purpose are bearing fruit, and this is reflected in the recent, extremely encouraging data.”

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"The initiatives we are taking for this purpose are bearing fruit, and this is reflected in the recent, extremely encouraging data."

Photo Credit: iStock

Greece appears to be well on its way to meeting its pollution-reduction goals after celebrating a major milestone in 2023.

As reported by Reuters, power grid operator IPTO announced that the Mediterranean country produced a record-breaking amount of its energy from clean sources, including wind, solar, and hydroelectric.

In fact, Greece generated an incredible 57% from a combination of renewables and hydroelectric plants, which use water to operate, more than doubling its energy from renewables since 2014. 

According to the International Energy Agency, the country is planning to reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution it produces by 55% by 2030, making this news a significant step forward.

The transition to clean energy is also in line with recommendations by the U.N. Environment Programme, which has called for nations to phase out dirty energy, such as coal, oil, and gas, in order to limit the dangerous rise in global temperatures

Globally, only 29% of electricity comes from renewables, per the U.N., while the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows the United States is below even that mark at roughly 21%

In addition to reducing harmful pollution, though — which would make the transition to clean energy enticing enough — renewables have the potential to create well-paying jobs and stimulate local and national economies. 

According to Reuters, Greece now has its eyes on becoming an exporter of green energy and has been strengthening connections with other countries as part of the process. The IPTO also has a 10-year project in place to further expand the capacity of the clean-energy grid. 

“We believe that [renewables] will contribute drastically to the green transition, to better electricity prices, and to our country’s energy security,” Thodoros Skylakakis, the minister of Environment and Energy, said in a statement published by the Greek City Times. 

“The initiatives we are taking for this purpose are bearing fruit, and this is reflected in the recent, extremely encouraging data,” he added

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x