Companies test first-of-its-kind project using AI in nuclear development: 'The quickest way to add new sources of affordable and abundant ... energy'

Scientists have been making impressive strides in utilizing AI for nuclear energy.

Westinghouse Electric Company and Google Cloud have partnered to harness the power of AI in building nuclear reactors.

As PBC Today reported, the companies plan to utilize artificial intelligence and data-driven insights to construct modular nuclear reactors. This approach can be applied to existing nuclear power plants, enabling an efficient and repeatable process.

Nuclear engineers will be using AI solutions through Google Cloud to deploy new nuclear reactors. They believe AI can enhance their use of proprietary nuclear data and optimize the operating and constructing of nuclear power plants.

"As the only fully licensed, construction-ready modular reactor available today, our AP1000 technology is the quickest way to add new sources of affordable and abundant nuclear energy to the US grid," said Dan Sumner, Westinghouse's interim chief executive officer.

This partnership is significant because it shows how AI can be used productively to advance clean energy solutions.

This particular collaboration has excellent potential because Westinghouse's technology forms the basis for approximately half of the operational nuclear plants worldwide today.

This particular collaboration has excellent potential because Westinghouse's technology forms the basis for approximately half of the operational nuclear plants worldwide today.

As an individual, you can also contribute to the clean energy transition by changing the way you power your home and being an example for others to follow.

You can also learn more about the benefits of nuclear energy and its role in reducing harmful pollution in our atmosphere.

Nuclear energy can help ensure energy independence and security by reducing reliance on foreign gas and oil imports — and nuclear is the second-safest form of energy behind solar, according to Our World in Data. New technologies are enabling nuclear reactors to operate continuously, providing a constant source of electricity without disruptions and in a low-carbon, space-efficient manner.

"Artificial intelligence is not merely a tool; it also can give companies a critical competitive advantage," said Kyle Jessen, managing director of commercial industries for Google Cloud. "Westinghouse is demonstrating what's possible."

