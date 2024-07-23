Bill Gates' company breaks ground on first-of-its-kind project — see how new technology could change the future of nuclear power

This groundbreaking project has the potential to be a real win-win for the community and the environment.

In an exciting step toward a cleaner energy future, the world's first coal-to-nuclear power plant has broken ground in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

This innovative project, led by Bill Gates' company TerraPower, is set to be the most advanced nuclear facility on the planet, according to Electrek and a recent appearance by Gates on Face the Nation.

The Natrium demonstration plant will be a fully functioning commercial power plant, designed to be much safer and produce far less waste than conventional nuclear reactors.

What's more, it's being built on the site of a retiring coal plant, with plans to hire many of the skilled workers from the old facility.

This groundbreaking project has the potential to be a real win-win for the community and the environment. Not only will it provide 200-250 long-term jobs, but at the peak of construction, it will create 1,600 jobs, giving a major boost to the local economy.

Even better, the Natrium plant is designed to work seamlessly with renewable energy sources. It features a unique molten salt-based storage system that allows it to ramp up power output when needed, such as during peak demand times or when the sun isn't shining and wind isn't blowing.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The technology is also safe. It uses liquid sodium as a coolant instead of water, which can absorb much more heat and doesn't require pumps to circulate. This means that even in a total power loss situation, a dangerous meltdown is virtually impossible.

As Gates explained, "The Natrium plant uses liquid sodium, whose boiling point is more than 8 times higher than water's, so it can absorb all the extra heat generated in the nuclear core. Unlike water, the sodium doesn't need to be pumped, because as it gets hot, it rises, and as it rises, it cools off."

The Natrium plant is expected to come online around 2030, following rigorous safety reviews by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. When it does, it will provide enough clean, reliable energy to power 400,000 homes while helping to reduce the dirty gas pollution driving our planet's rising temperatures.

This pioneering project shows that with American ingenuity and determination, we can create energy solutions that are good for our communities and our environment. Here's to more innovative projects like this, lighting the way to a brighter, more sustainable future for us all.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.