5 powerful advancements in nuclear power

"The company's first commercial reactor is still nearly 10 years away, but if it works, the climate benefits will be profound."

Though many people associate nuclear power with accidents, nuclear waste, and radioactivity, experts contend that it is one of the safer and more environmentally friendly forms of power per kilowatt of energy produced.

As science and technology advance, engineers are finding new ways to make nuclear energy safer, cleaner, more reliable, and more accessible.

