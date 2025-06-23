Scientists discover dangerous phenomenon making heatwaves more deadly — here's what you need to know

New research revealed a dangerous global trend of heatwaves and air pollution. The high levels of hot and polluted episodes, or HPEs, are becoming more frequent and intense. A string of premature deaths worldwide has followed, impacting Global South populations.

What's happening?

Scientists have known about the existence of tiny air pollution particles called PM2.5. The particulate can cause respiratory problems, heart disease, and even cognitive issues. Heatwaves are intensifying, bringing on heatstroke and worsening existing health conditions.

A research team led by Tao Huang analyzed global climate and PM2.5 data from 1990 to 2019. Both the heat and pollution with the maximum PM2.5 levels have increased over the past three decades.

As relayed by Phys.org, the team estimated that exposure to PM2.5 during HPEs caused 694,440 premature deaths globally.

Why is global air pollution concerning?

This study, which was published in GeoHealth, highlights a critical global health challenge. The overwhelming majority of these premature deaths — 80% — occurred in the Global South.

India faced the highest mortality: an estimated 142,765 deaths. This is more than the combined total of China and Nigeria, which were second and third.

Communities face a harsh reality. Those that contribute the least to planet-warming pollution suffer the most health consequences.

The research also showed that PM2.5 pollution during HPEs has increased in the Global North. Despite the emission control efforts, this frequency in the Global North surpassed that of the Global South in 2010. The escalating worldwide issue is demanding urgent attention to protect public health everywhere.

What's being done about air pollution across the globe?

Researchers' findings underscore the critical need for global action. Governments are establishing policies to address the rising temperatures and air pollution. Initiatives to reduce dirty energy — coal, oil, and gas, the primary drivers of PM2.5 and global-heating pollution — are being introduced.

Transitioning to cleaner energy, like solar and wind, improves industrial emissions standards. Sustainable sources also promote cleaner transportation options. Individuals can decrease their own energy consumption and opt for better alternatives.

Investing in air quality monitoring and public health systems is a crucial step. Vulnerable regions and communities need widespread aid from these heat and pollution events.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.