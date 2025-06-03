  • Business Business

Government cracks down on businesses violating new product ban: 'For overall protection of ... public health'

Ultimately, they push us toward a cleaner, greener future.

by Cody Januszko
Ultimately, they push us toward a cleaner, greener future.

Photo Credit: iStock

Cities around the world are instituting bans on plastic bags in an effort to reduce single-use plastics.

In Islamabad, Pakistan, officials are refreshing the city's efforts to reduce plastic waste.

As The News reported, employees from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, along with city officials, have been running inspections in major commercial hubs around the city.

While the inspections have discovered hundreds of kilograms of banned plastic materials, many businesses were in compliance with the regulations.

"This crackdown is part of our sustained efforts to enforce the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023, so as to reduce plastic pollution in the capital city and its adjoining areas for overall protection of environment and public health," Pak-EPA Director General Nazia Zeb Ali told The News.

The strict enforcement of the regulations may seem tough, but they demonstrate the city's commitment to sustainable action.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

However, these sustainable moves are not without their criticisms.

For one, plastic is inexpensive. Requiring alternatives can be more costly to businesses or to consumers, who may have to purchase paper or reusable bags. It can also put more pressure on consumers to remember reusable bags and to be more prepared for shopping.

Many consumers also reuse plastic bags from shopping for a variety of purposes, including as garbage bags. Some argue that the extra energy and resources to make trash bags or paper bags nullify the potential savings from a ban.

On the other hand, bag bans reduce both the amount of plastic bags and other items in landfills and bags littering the streets. Plastic straws, for instance, can take 200 years to break down.

Should plastic grocery bags be banned nationwide?

Absolutely 👍

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Bans on plastic help to reduce our reliance on dirty energy sources like crude oil, natural gas, and coal. Interestingly, The Hague in the Netherlands recently banned public advertisements for dirty energy sources.

Many cities around the world have instituted similar bans on plastic bags or single-use plastic items, such as Alberta, Canada, or Pittsburgh. The World Economic Forum reported that plastic bag bans in cities around the country have reduced the amount of plastic bags in circulation by billions of bags per year.

Reducing our plastic consumption also reduces our exposure to plastic-related toxins, making these bans a benefit for public health in addition to environmental health.

Plastic bans and regulations like those in Islamabad are complex but ultimately push us toward a cleaner, greener future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x