Study uncovers widespread lack of knowledge about major environmental issue: 'A substantial barrier to individuals taking climate action'

"This makes it challenging for those who want to behave and consume sustainably to do so."

A study has revealed a startling lack of "carbon competence" among the general public, highlighting a gap in our ability to make informed, climate-friendly choices.

Researchers from Columbia Business School designed a test to measure people's understanding of carbon emissions associated with various behaviors, companies, and industries.

The results? Almost everyone failed, according to Anthropocene Magazine.

This knowledge gap presents a significant hurdle for individuals aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. Without a clear understanding of which actions are most effective, even well-intentioned consumers may struggle to make truly sustainable choices.

"Low carbon competence presents a substantial barrier to individuals taking climate action," explains study team member Eli Sugerman. "This makes it challenging for those who want to behave and consume sustainably to do so."

The study, published in Nature Climate Change, surveyed nearly 2,000 Americans. Participants were asked to rank various activities, companies, and industries based on their carbon emissions.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In most cases, people's assessments were no better than random guessing. Interestingly, political ideology and concern for Earth's warming didn't correlate with better carbon knowledge. Even those confident in their climate understanding often missed the mark.

There was one bright spot: Most people recognized the aviation industry as a major carbon emitter — although low-carbon fuel sources are being investigated.

The findings suggest that we need better education and clearer information to empower consumers. Ideas like carbon labels on products and improved sustainability reporting standards could help bridge the knowledge gap.

Want to test your own carbon smarts? The researchers have created an online quiz you can use to gauge your understanding of climate-friendly behaviors.

"We need solutions for increasing carbon competence, like carbon labels, education, or whatever works!" Sugerman emphasizes.

By boosting our collective carbon competence, we can make more informed choices that benefit our wallets and the planet. Small, everyday decisions add up — and with the right knowledge, we can all be part of the solution.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.