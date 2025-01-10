  • Business Business

Ben & Jerry's is partnering with farms to reduce major source of air pollution — and it's already working

"Using our business to make the world a better place gives our work its meaning."

by Laurelle Stelle
"Using our business to make the world a better place gives our work its meaning."

Photo Credit: Ben and Jerry's

Ben and Jerry's has a plan to make dairy more eco-friendly, and it's already working with New England farms to achieve it, Dairy Herd Management reported.

The popular ice cream brand, known for being socially conscious, has made the environment a priority. It's teamed up with seven farms to reduce production of heat-trapping, planet-warming gases through the Caring Dairy program — and so far, it has managed to reduce its output by 16%.

"We love making ice cream — but using our business to make the world a better place gives our work its meaning," says the Ben and Jerry's website on a page called "Issues We Care About."

The Caring Dairy program began in Europe in 2006 and in the U.S. in 2011, per Dairy Herd Management. Through the program, farms take multiple steps to support animal welfare, improve the lives of farmers, and even give the soil a boost.

Two years ago, the company added a Low Carbon Dairy pilot project, hiring Rebecca Manning to coordinate. Formerly employed in her Vermont family's dairy operation, she brought 15 years of herdsman experience to the table.

The company started by measuring the units of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of fat-protein corrected milk at each farm — in other words, it was checking how much heat-trapping gas was being produced for each standard unit of milk.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"That has been very important for our farms to be able to use as a driver to decrease their footprint," Manning said, per Dairy Herd Management.

That's important because surprisingly, most of the heat-trapping air pollution involved in the ice cream manufacturing process doesn't come from the food processing plants; instead, 75% comes from the ingredients and packaging, Dairy Herd Management revealed.

However, the company doesn't agree that animal agriculture is inherently bad for the environment. Instead, it sees air pollution as a solvable problem.

🗣️ What motivates you to wash your clothes in cold water?

🔘 Saves money 💰

🔘 Saves energy 🌎

🔘 Gentler on clothes 👕

🔘 I wash my clothes in hot water 🙅

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

To do that, it has the ambitious goal of reducing the air pollution output at its seven farms by 50% in three years, using seven types of changes: "enteric, regenerative agriculture, nutritious homegrown feed, renewable energy, animal welfare and longevity, nature and biodiversity, and manure management," per Dairy Herd Management.

"But we're not looking to do that at any cost," said Manning, per Dairy Herd Management. "We want these farms to be able to continue producing the milk needed to produce the ice cream that we make."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x