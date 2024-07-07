Human rights attorney issues warning about overlooked effect of rising temperatures: 'It's going to overwhelm society'

"At some point, we have to talk about this and manage this process."

A human rights attorney is sounding the alarm about the potential for extreme weather events to displace huge numbers of people.

In a TikTok video with over 1,000 likes, Dave Inder Comar, Esq. (@daveindercomar) grimly states, "I am deeply convinced that we are truly underestimating the scale and the scope of climate displacement and climate change migration that's going to take place … both globally and also within the United States."

Comar cites the startling statistic that one in three Americans have personally experienced an extreme weather event in just the past two years alone.

"Many people who are impacted and affected by extreme weather, depending on their circumstances, need somewhere to go," he explains.

"And if we're talking about something like sea level rise, there's nowhere to go back to once the seas have already risen."

The displacement of people due to climate disasters like floods, droughts, and superstorms threatens to strain societies and resources in the coming decades. A common estimate that Comar references is that there could be a staggering 1 billion climate refugees worldwide by 2050.

"At some point, we have to talk about this and manage this process," Comar urges, "or it's going to overwhelm society."

His video emphasizes the need to prepare for mass movements of people and ensure that the human rights of those impacted by extreme weather are protected.

While the sheer scale of potential displacement is alarming, there are solutions we can support today to build resilience and help communities adapt, like investing in sustainable infrastructure and expanding affordable housing.

Viewers shared their own experiences in the comments.

"Seattle didn't have a smoke season until recently and I know people with asthma who are thinking of moving," one user shared.

"This is my biggest concern with climate change. Mass immigration has led to some of the most dangerous parts of history," wrote another.

A third said, "I moved to Ohio from Arizona because of the water shortage."

By boosting awareness of this looming crisis now, we can push for proactive, compassionate policies that meet the urgency of the moment and the needs of the people.

