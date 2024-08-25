New analysis warns about major health risks associated with rising temperatures: '[This] can have cascading impacts'

Over the past decade, billions of people around the world have experienced an average of two additional weeks of uncomfortably hot summer nights per year. This means more risk to their health with less time to recover from daytime heat.

What's happening?

A recent analysis by the nonprofit Climate Central found 2.4 billion people experienced an average of at least two additional weeks per year where nighttime temperatures exceeded 77 degrees.

The analysis cited human-induced changing global temperatures as the reason for the rise in hot summer nights. It also found that more than 1 billion people experienced an average of at least two additional weeks per year of nights above 68 and about 64 degrees.

"Warmer nighttime temperatures, particularly during hot times of the year, can harm sleep and can reduce physical recovery from hot daytime temperatures, both of which can have cascading impacts on health outcomes," Nick Obradovich, one of the chief scientists at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research, told Agence France-Presse, per Phys.org.

The results of the analysis were released on the heels of another analysis that heralded a historic warm streak for Earth. The National Centers for Environmental Information reported that July was Earth's "14th consecutive record-warm month." July was also "more likely than not" the hottest month of any month on record for the planet, according to the NCEI.

Why are more hot summer nights concerning?

The World Health Organization (WHO) says heat stress is the top cause of weather-related deaths and that heat can exacerbate other health issues such as cardiovascular disease, mental health, and diabetes.

Hot nights can impact vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and pregnant women disproportionately. "Heat-related mortality for people over 65 years of age increased by approximately 85% between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021," according to the WHO.

Climate Central's analysis shows that increasing hot summer nights are having an impact worldwide. A study in the journal Nature Medicine said Europe had more than 47,000 heat-related deaths last year.

Climate Central also found that cities in Europe such as Milan, Turin, and Bucharest have experienced an additional month of minimum temperatures above 64.4 degrees over the last 10 years.

What's being done about a rise in the number of hot summer nights?

Excess heat-trapping pollution, mostly coming from dirty fuels, is overheating Earth and causing extreme weather events to become more frequent and severe. Cooling the planet is critical to lowering the health risks of extreme heat.

Choosing wisely where we spend our money can have a positive impact. Supporting environmentally friendly brands, donating to causes that help our climate, and frequenting eco-friendly travel destinations can help.

If you find yourself in a heat wave, drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous outdoor exercise are among the things you can do to keep your body at a safe temperature.

