Groundbreaking study uncovers how the German economy is cashing in on solar power — here's what it means for residents

It offers a perspective on how everyone benefits.

In Germany, existing solar power is saving everyone money each year, regardless of whether they have their own solar setup.

As Heise Online reported, the share of solar energy in Germany's electricity mix is increasing. Simply having solar energy in the overall electricity mix lowers utility costs for almost any German household.

A consulting firm, Enervis, conducted a study on behalf of the German Solar Association. The study revealed that the wholesale price of electricity would have been 15% higher without solar in the mix. This means that, even if it uses grid power, the average German household saves approximately 50 euros (about $58) annually from solar energy.

Solar energy accounted for approximately 13% of Germany's total energy generation in 2024. However, industry leaders expect solar's share to double within the next decade.





If solar projects continue moving forward in the country, private households will still start saving more each year. Industrial company savings may be even higher.

In the U.S., TCD has been helping homeowners get quick solar estimates with its Solar Explorer tool. But this news from Germany is interesting because it shows how everyone could benefit from solar energy even if they don't install it themselves.

As in the U.S., however, some German politicians have threatened to halt solar development and curb renewable energy expansion.

Efforts that stand in the way of the clean energy transition are often misguided, underinformed, and driven by politics rather than scientific facts. Studies like this one reveal the hidden benefits of embracing solar to save people money and reduce planet-overheating pollution.

No matter where you live, harnessing solar power is a great way for residential consumers and businesses to save on utilities.

According to a BSW Solar press release, "solar systems will continue to drive down electricity prices for the economy and the general public in the coming years."

"In addition, there is the avoidance of billions of dollars in subsequent climate costs in the coming years and decades," the release also pointed out.

