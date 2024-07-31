  • Tech Tech

Germany achieves new milestone in power generation: 'Never before has so much renewably generated energy been produced and fed into the grid'

This surge in clean energy is great news for German citizens and the environment.

by Leslie Sattler
Germany just hit a clean energy home run, and it's a win for your wallet and the planet.

Imagine powering your entire neighborhood with nothing but renewables like sunshine and wind. Well, Germany just did that for nearly 60% of its electricity needs, according to Electrek.

In the first three months of 2024, renewable energy supplied a record-breaking 58.4% of all electricity generated in Germany. That's the highest percentage since the country started keeping track in 2018.

Wind and solar power are leading the charge, with wind alone providing a whopping 38.5% of the country's electricity.

This surge in clean energy is great news for German citizens and the environment. As renewable energy becomes more abundant, it typically leads to lower electricity costs for consumers. Who doesn't love saving money on their utility bills?

With dirty fuel power plummeting by 25.4%, per Electrek, there's less pollution in the air. That means easier breathing and a healthier environment for everyone.

It also means new jobs. The renewable energy sector offers quality employment opportunities, including roles in engineering, installation, and maintenance of clean energy systems.

By embracing renewables, Germany is making significant strides in reducing its dirty gas pollution, helping to combat rising global temperatures. Thomas Grigoleit, a German trade and invest director of energy, building, and environmental technologies, summed it up perfectly.

"Never before has so much renewably generated energy been produced and fed into the grid in Germany," he stated, per Electrek. "Almost 60% climate-friendly electricity shows that the expansion of wind and solar capacities continues to bear fruit, and that Germany is on the way toward climate neutrality."

Germany's success story is yet another example proving that a cleaner, more affordable energy future is possible. It's like being handed a set of renewable energy Lego blocks — each choice to expand wind and solar power builds toward a brighter, more sustainable world for all of us.

There's still work to be done in industries like transportation and buildings after the country failed to meet its pollution-reduction goals in those sectors in 2023, Electrek notes. Germany's progress is a beacon of hope. It shows that with the right investments and commitment, we can power our lives with clean energy while keeping more money in our pockets.

